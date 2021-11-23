The new emoji come to Windows 11 with Clippy on board: this is how you can get them

In July, Microsoft announced that it would release new 3D emoji for its family’s apps. Along with the resurrection of the mythical Clippy, the company claimed that it would bring more than 1,800 redesigned emojis to Windows, Microsoft 365, Office, Teams and others. I would even take some of them with animations. Finally, despite the promises, we learned that the new 3D emoji would not reach Windows 11.

Today, however, users of the new operating system are in luck, as Microsoft has announced the launch of new emoji to replace the previous pack, present since Windows 10. They arrive with Fluent style, and the truth is that they marry much better with the new aesthetics of the system.

WINDOWS 11 from ZERO: REQUIREMENTS, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING

How to get the new emojis with Fluent style





Rather than wait to release the new emoji with a major system update, Microsoft released the new emoji pack last night as part of an optional cumulative update for the stable channel. To get hold of her we will have to follow the classic steps.

Go to Settings -> Windows Update -> Check for updates. After clicking on the search, or perhaps automatically, the system will offer us the possibility to download and install the cumulative update KB5007262 for November. After installing, our computer will ask us to restart. By doing so, we will already have it.

In addition to emojis, update KB5007262 also fixes bugs with applications that have been updated or repaired using Microsoft Installers (MSI). In the list of fixes there are also many other interesting points, such as a new function to facilitate the process of importing data from one browser to another.

Via | The Verge