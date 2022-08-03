The new enemy of Call of Duty is from a streamer, you are forced to buy NFT to play and at the moment it does not convince anyone

The inclusion of NFTs in the video game it has been little more than stormy. The idea behind some tokens that players can get by playing to create a digital economy of buying, selling and exchanging raised an eyebrow to more than one. Now, with many companies embracing silence, a contender has been erected for Call of Duty from the least expected place: a content creator.

Activision has not shown any interest, at least for the moment, in NFTs within its favorite video game saga, but among the many “CoD killer”that is to say, the games that have been created with a view to unseating the greatest saga the video game, Deadrop is special. Created under the command of Dr. Disrespectone of the best-known Anglo-Saxon content creators, this project battle royale seeks to put itself on the same level as any Call of Duty with a single difference: to play you have to embrace NFTs body and soul.

Yes, while many other studios have included non-fungible tokens as secondary, the idea behind Deadrop is to create “the most community and NFT focused online PVP multiplayer experience the world has ever seen”, adds the website of Midnight Society, the development studio behind this game. According to both the content creator and the team, the premise is “to mix Escape From Tarkov con PUBGand project AAA with a spectacular level of frenzy”.

Of course, we are talking about a curious and intriguing project. A mixture of genres that, basically, we have already seen in many games for years, but Deadrop intends to aim for the stars, although his primer gameplay he has not earned the ovation that he streamer I expected. Although the project is far from finished its development, since last July 29, according to the Kotaku portal, a series of clips from the Deadrop tutorial have been leaked, which has run like wildfire, earning more than one criticism towards intentions of streamer to be compared to Call of Duty as a means of promoting your project.

Dr. Disrespect has revealed the name of his upcoming shooter ‘DEADROP’ and has called it “the world’s first vertical extraction shooter.” Here’s a look at gameplay, looks like it’s just a firing range for now. pic.twitter.com/U1RWeeb0Dx — Okami Games (@Okami13_) July 30, 2022

But why is this the new “CoD killer”? While it’s a crazy idea to go head-to-head with CoD, and far from a investment more than an interactive enjoyment experience —hence the play to earnor “play to get things” as a playable base—, last June Dr. Disrespect announced that his “Project Moon” would seek to compete with shooters established offering a novel gaming experience. Said like this, it is the typical sales strategy of a small project. However, the controversial streamer wanted to add a lot of fuel to the fire by ensuring that, in the current state of Deadrop, “a single piece of gameplay would tear down all Call of Duty work: Modern Warfare 2“.

Last month @DrDisrespect said that he could take a screenshot of his game right then and it “blows out anything from the CoD engine”. He also said that he didn’t think anything he saw in the single player trailer for #ModernWarfare2 could match a screenshot from his game. pic.twitter.com/2ksSOlmM3e — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 30, 2022

The words of this streamer they have not fallen into grace both the Call of Duty community and the bulk of the players who do not see NFTs in the video game as a means of entertainment with good eyes. In fact, this is one more controversy in a project that, as Kotaku confirmed, charged no less than 50 dollars for only try the game while the streamer spends enormous amounts of money on appear on billboards in New York City.