The New Evil Dead Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward

Whereas the Evil Dead franchise briefly dabbled within the TV realm with Starz’s Ash vs. Evil Dead, it’s nonetheless mainly a movie collection, and over the past a number of years, there’ve been makes an attempt to get one other Evil Dead film off the bottom. Again in October, Ash Williams himself, Bruce Campbell, teased that there was a giant growth on that entrance, and right now brings phrase {that a} author/director has been employed for the mission.
Bruce Campbell revealed that Lee Cronin will fill out these positions on the following Evil Dead film with the next assertion:
We’re simply getting off the telephone with Lee Cronin, who’s writing and directing the following Evil Dead. It’s referred to as Evil Dead Now. Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool film referred to as The Gap In The Floor. We’re going to get that sucker out as quickly as sensible.
Lee Cronin is an rising horror expertise, as together with final 12 months’s The Gap in The Floor, which adopted a younger lady who suspects her son’s disturbing conduct is linked to a mysterious sinkhole and earned a whole lot of constructive essential reception, he additionally directed the 2014 Méliès d’Argent award-winning brief movie Ghost Prepare. So attending to helm the officially-titled Evil Dead Now can be a significant increase for his profession, and clearly Bruce Campbell and unique Evil Dead trilogy director Sam Raimi noticed one thing particular in him.
Whereas talking with Empire, Bruce Campbell additionally reaffirmed that Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Now won’t star Ash Williams, which ought to come as no shock provided that Campbell retired from the position (although he did vocally reprise the character in a online game). As a substitute, identical to within the 2013 Evil Dead film, it appears like a feminine protagonist can be entrance and heart this time round. In Campbell’s phrases:
From this level ahead, they form of have to face on their very own. Which is ok. And liberating. You might have totally different heroes, totally different heroines on this case. This one’s gonna be somewhat extra dynamic. We simply wish to maintain the collection present. And the mantra, actually, is that our heroes and heroines are simply common individuals. That’s what we’re going to proceed.
Though 2013’s Evil Dead (directed and co-written by Fede Álvarez) featured a cameo from Ash Williams on the very finish, it appears like Evil Dead Now is meant to actually mark the start of a brand new period. The occasions change, and whereas Ash Williams had his time to shine on each the large and small screens, it’s nearly as good a time as any for somebody new to take the lead.
As for who this protagonist is and what occasions she’ll be drawn into throughout Evil Dead Now, that is still to be seen, though naturally it’ll contain all kinds of demonic entities. It’s additionally unclear when Evil Dead Now plans to start filming, however no less than followers of the franchise can take consolation realizing that Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi have been working arduous to make sure that the following installment is in good arms.
