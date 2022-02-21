The new Fable continues to strengthen with the signing of another former Lionhead

Amie Loake joins Playground Games tras haber participado en Fable Anniversary Fable Legends.

From Xbox Game Studios they have several video games underway, each one more interesting, but possibly among the most veteran followers of the platform, the return of the Fable saga, now in the hands of Playground Games, will generate a bit more excitement or, at least, nostalgia. On this path today we have learned of the latest signing of those responsible, and she is a veteran of the franchise.

This is Amie Loake, who after having been in Sumo Digital for the last five years, announced this weekend on social networks her return to the series as a senior producer. Loake has credits in different roles in both Fable Legends and Fable Anniversary, so hiring her brings Playground Games a little more contact with the authors of the latest releases at Lionhead Studios.

In addition to Sumo Digital and Lionhead Studios, Loake also went through Goodgame Studios and TT Games among other firms according to his CV on LinkedIn. A few weeks ago we learned of the signing of a main Sea of ​​Thieves artist, thus giving guarantees to fans of how careful the visual section of this new Fable will be, which, according to Playground Games, has been in development for four years.

Despite not knowing much about these adventures of the team responsible for Forza Horizon 5, beyond betting on being a happier RPG than others that are underway at Microsoft, from 3DJuegos we already wanted to speculate on what we could expect to see from the outset. in the new Fable for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

More about: Fable and Playground Games.