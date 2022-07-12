The new Fable undergoes changes: its new narrative leader comes from Control or Dishonored

Anna Megill has confirmed that she is working on a reboot of the saga for Xbox.

Although everything indicates that we will have to wait a long time to see the new Fable of Xbox, the Playground Games development team continues to feed on additions to the project. After adding Rare artists and other profiles more related to the franchise, there are now changes in the functions of some of those responsible.

And it is that Anna Megillwho was already part of the cast, has announced who has risen within the studio and will now play the role of one of the narrative directors from Fable. “Exciting news to close out the week. I am now Fable’s narrative lead,” Megill herself said in a message.

To put Megill’s experience into context a bit, it is worth highlighting her work on recent titles such as Remedy’s Control, as well as developing as a writer on Guild Wars 2has made his first steps in the next game of Avatar from Ubisoft or in extensions like Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Despite this news and the fact that it was claimed to be four years in the making, it seems that production of Fable has suffered some setbacks to date. The new Open world RPG for PC and Xbox it had a different approach at its inception, but in recent months they have decided to choose to modify it in search of a clearer vision.

