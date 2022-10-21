The new fashion of dressing naked

A model shows off her body walking the runway at the New York Fashion Week fashion show for designer Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2023 campaign (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Ah, la skin. For the past four weeks, she has been everywhere in the world of moda: the boobs on one side, the boobs on the bottom, the buttocks, the navel, the nipples, the hip bones, the upper ribs, the entire back (from the skull to the base of the spine), a authentic bonanza of body parts, without clothes, with cuts and for all to see on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan y Paris.

Barely covered by straps and wisps of lace, skin flying free beneath frayed denim and mesh fabrics, skin is the deconstructed memory of wayward underwear, and this spring you’ll see it on your nearest sidewalk. A year ago, when clothing began to disappear, much was said about post-pandemic freedom and how this wave of public nudity was simply the expression of a suppressed longing for social contact and a desire to feel the breeze on the skin. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that this kind of physical display—the unrestrained, unrestricted, and pure corporeality—is the crudest expression of a new conversation about the Body and the clothing.

On the spring 2023 runways there were 333% more low-rise skirts and 78% more low-rise pants than the same season a year ago (which itself was heralded as the busiest of recent times), with 15% more visible lingerie and 10% more see-through garments, according to Alexandra Van Houtte, founder of Tagwalk, a fashion search engine.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS PICTURE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Michaela Stark presents a creation by designer Victor Weinsanto as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 womenswear collection for his brand Weinsanto during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 26. September 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Even in an industry that has long turned provocation into a fetishand in which undress it is part of the historical cycle of all clothing, these figures are surprising. Some things were familiar, for example, corsetry and half-open bandage girdles. In part, the trend was related to the Y2K nostalgia that was all the rage in TikTok, with their old-fashioned navels and low-waisted pants. It was also due to a mentality of: “Let’s see, it’s summer.” But rather it felt like a different phenomenon.

More than an aesthetic, said Valerie Steele, museum director at the Fashion Institute of Technology, it may be “ideological.” Five years after the explosive #MeToo moment, in the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade overturn, the issue of women’s bodies, what they look like—and who decides exactly how much of them you see—has more political power. The right to expose ourselves:

“There is a very long history of women reclaiming their own sexuality through sexy clothing,” said Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, author of “Dressed for Freedom: The Fashionable Politics of American Feminism” and professor of history at Case Western University. Reserve. “It goes back to the 1920s, when young women started showing their legs. But what’s happening now is a little different.” It is not incitement. Old adjectives like “sensual”, “seductive” y “Romantic” does not apply. It’s not about “the male gaze,” as Sarah Burton put it ahead of her Alexander McQueen show in London this October. Nor, Rabinovitch-Fox added, is it “about the female body, necessarily. It’s just about the body.

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring-Summer 2023 women’s ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2022. REUTERS /Johanna Geron

It is about: ‘I have right to display the way I want.’” Indeed, the issue of bodily “rights” comes up again and again when designers talk about the new nudity. At Prabal Gurung, Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, walked in a black miniskirt that looked more like a hip scarf and a kind of mint green chiffon scarf tied around her neck like a rosette, with the two ends hanging to cover each breast and then billow from behind, at least in theory. In practice, one breast was exposed. Emhoff didn’t even blink. She didn’t adjust her “blouse” either.

Models present creations from Prabal Gurung’s latest collection during fashion week in New York City, New York, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

According to Zoe Latta, founder of Eckhaus Latta, a model tried on a fully transparent mesh dress that she was going to wear in the show and it was her idea not to wear any underwear underneath. Perhaps, said Mike Eckhaus, co-founder of the brand, that was because “the way we played with the sex appeal It is not intended to enhance the body. It’s about being in control of your identity.” The designers who are at the Vanguard they are often young and independent and do not subscribe to the old orthodoxies of the establishment. (Mostly, they are also Americans.) They speak of community and shy away from traditional runway models, opting instead for their own friends, whose bodies don’t conform to any particular age or size standard, or even gender.

His corporality is more of the Lucien Freud type than Jessica Rabbit. Fashion is often presented as a tool for transformation, to mold and reshape flesh into a new shape, implying that the original is not up to the task. But at the same time it is postulated as a kind of armor that transmits strength and confidence through a protective cover: giant shoulders, exaggerated jackets, pants, maxi skirts and sometimes even metallic breastplates. The new nudist clothing subverts both canons, suggesting that the display is not the same as to vulnerability but to strength, and that the body, as it is, is perfect.

Revealing what Steele calls “unknown skin” or “skin in motion”—folds and body parts traditionally not offered for public consumption—these garments push viewers out of their comfort zone and defy prevailing convention. . It’s absolutely lewd. For whose pleasure? “Throughout history there have been many designers interested in altering and dressing the person as if they were a blank canvas,” Latta said. “Use clothes to make the body look a certain way for the pleasure of others.” According to her, the intention of this new nudity is not to cause pleasure in the eyes of the other, but a personal pleasure.

It’s the quintessential anti-Victoria’s Secret Angel moment: the reverse side of clothes that demand that you deprive yourself of food or exercise until you drop or hide the truth about yourself to fit into someone else’s fantasy. (Of course, even Victoria’s Secret isn’t quite as Victoria’s Secret anymore, having traded the angels for inclusivity, and less flashy, quirky undergarments.) “Accepting who we are and not worrying about ‘what they’ll say’ has been a theme and relevant trend,” said Van Houtte of Tagwalk.

Julia Fox heads to Spring Studios to attend the Parsons MFA Student Show in NYFW. She wore a revealing mermaid-inspired dress that left little to the imagination. Fox is known for her role in Uncut Gems and her brief relationship with rapper Kanye West.

That sounds like a moment of genuine liberation, both physical and psychological, except that, as FIT’s Steele points out, everyone is always “subject and object, and being a corporeal person means you can never control what people think of you.” you”. She, for her part, is not entirely convinced that the movement to recover the body is going to last. Historically, as with almost everything related to fashion, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

The 1920s led to the frame and shoulder pads of World War II; the 1960s, to the tailored suits of the 1980s. “Throughout history,” Steele explained, “there is no culture that is 100 percent naked or not interested in fashion. Even on a nude beach, people wear sunglasses and sunscreen. The anthropological literature is full of tribes sporting beads and face paint even though they are not wearing clothes.” Even now, she continued, “we are not nearly as naked as we could be.” In her own way, the act of (un)dressing has you covered. A model presents a ‘look’ at the Collina Strada show in New York on September 9, 2022.

