The new Fatal Fury/Garou reveals more details and confirms the return of the most iconic character in the saga

The authors assure that we will see Terry Bogard again in a game very focused on the Story Mode.

There are not a few players who were excited to learn that Fatal Fury returns after more than 20 years in the dark. Yes ok SNK has not shared many details about this development that has encouraged all fans of fighting games so much, now they leave us some news that prepares us for the return of one of the kings of the genre.

The new Fatal Fury/Garou will give weight to the Story Mode, apart from the online gameTwinfinite has had a chance to sit down with the chief producer Yasuyuki Oda and associate producer Joshua Weatherford to delve into various aspects of development. Because, according to the professionals, this new Fatal Fury/Garou is about “a great launch” for SNK, so it will be “a little while” until we can see a more complete picture of development. Ultimately, both consider the project must be perfect before showing it in detail.

Beyond this, the producers also confirm that the new installment will focus on both online and offline gaming. History mode, as Fatal Fury is characterized by giving more weight to its plot than other experiences of the style. In this sense, from SNK they are aware that the younger generations of players do not know the Fatal Fury saga, so they are looking for a way to solve this problem in the next title.

The talk between producers has not finished specifying relevant data such as the launch window or the platforms on which the delivery will be available. However, Oda and Weatherford raise the bar with a long-awaited confirmation: Terry Bogardwho starred in the previous installments of the saga, will be present in the game.

Although we still have a lot of information to know, everything indicates that SNK is looking for boost fighting spirit of gamers with the return of a truly acclaimed franchise in the genre. After all, the community hasn’t touched a Fatal Fury game in a while. 23 yearsas the last Mark of the Wolves was released in 1999.

