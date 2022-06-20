The new Ferrari mistake that harmed Charles Leclerc in the Formula 1 Canadian GP

* Ferrari’s failure in arresting Charles Leclerc

The next date of formula 1 it will be in two weeks Silverstone Speedway, where 72 years ago the first race of the Máxima was run. In this parenthesis there should be several talks in Maranello at the Ferrari headquarters to avoid repeating the mistakes that they have been making in the championship and especially with Charles Leclercwho although he could have finished fifth, again suffered an error at a stop.

After his abandonment on the Baku street circuit at the Azerbaijan GP due to the failure of the combustion engineFor Round 9 this weekend in Canada, the Scuderia decided to change Leclerc’s electronic engine control system, the third of the year and exceeded the season limit of two electronic controls. The Monegasque suffered the penalty of 10 places on the starting grid. As he qualified 15th (he didn’t want to risk in the rain knowing about the penalty), he started from 19th place as Yuki Tsunoda (20th) also replaced elements.

It should be remembered that Before Friday practice, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that Ferrari had assembled a new combustion engine together with the MGU-H, the system that uses the gases from the engine to generate electrical energy, the MGU-K, the system that allows energy to be recovered with braking, and the electronic control system, all within its seasonal allocation.

Charles did a great job with a “fresher” engine, which made its power clear. Although, perhaps, he could have advanced more positions on a track with few overtaking places such as the Gilles Villeneuve Autodrome located on the Island of Notre Dame.

Despite the failure of his team in the pits, Leclerc rounded off a great job and finished fifth after starting last (David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports)

In the heat of the fight and of coming overtaking cars from the bottom, on lap 42 Leclerc made his stop in the pits to change tires. There Ferrari failed again in assistance, since his mechanics had a problem with the left rear tire, which took time to place it like the other three and the Monegasque had a 5.3 second stop, when a good stop oscillates the two seconds. He returned to the track with the middle pack, when his plan was to go out in front of those cars to try to continue his comeback and maybe have a chance to fight for a place on the podium.

With that performance, was this the date to penalize? Perhaps, having completed it on a track with more overtaking sectors, Leclerc could have finished later. Completing the top five is valuable based on how he was doing with two DNFs in the last three races.

However, he was able to finish fifth in a demonstration of the good car that the 24-year-old driver had and who achieved two wins this season. At the beginning of the current exercise he showed himself to be Verstappen’s strongest rival, but then he lost three wins that he could have achieved, due to mechanical problems and failures of his team.

Leclerc, after his unsuccessful pit stop, lost ground and perhaps could have fought for a place on the podium (REUTERS / Jim Watson)

In Spain he deserted due to a problem in the turbo and the MGU-H. His desertion cost him the tip of the championship that from that moment passed into the hands of Verstappen.

In Monaco he led, but his squad called him earlier than expected to the pits to put intermediate tires for rain. He lost the lead of the race. But the worst happened on lap 22 when they made him enter again, although at the same time Sainz was there. The bewilderment in Ferrari was total and Charles gave a deafening cry: “Shit, shit! Why did they do this?

The Canadian race did not offer major alternatives, except for the emotional fight he had at the end Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who prevailed against the attacks of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and achieved his sixth victory on eight disputed dates. The world champion extended his advantage at the top of the championship and in the next competition Leclerc will seek to return to victory and recover lost ground.

