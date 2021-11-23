The new fighting game from Arc System Works presents a trailer: this is the fast-paced DNF Duel

The platforms and launch of this development from the creators of Dragon Ball FighterZ are unknown.

A little less than a year ago Arc System Works presented DNF Duel, a new fighting video game by all of them true masters in these developments that took users back to the multiplayer universe Dungeon Fighter Online. Since then we have not had much information on the subject until today, where we have seen a short but intense trailer with various gameplay sequences.

Thus, those responsible for the production have published a 46-second video with a lot of cinematics and action in which characters such as Striker or Ranger make an appearance, proving to be perfectly qualified to enter the ring of this development signed by the creators by Guilty Gear -STRIVE-. The content reveals a wide assortment of hits, but also several final combos.

Where there is still a lot of mystery is on which platforms the video game will be available. Through its official channels, or this very trailer, those responsible for DNF Duel omit to name premiere platforms, although it is expected that this DFO spin off will be available on both PC and consoles. No details have been provided about his launch window in stores.

DNF Duel is developed by Neople y Arc System Works, a team known enough among readers for their good work in fighting video games. His are recent releases such as the remarkable Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, a true love letter to enthusiasts of competitive 2D fighting as defined by Toni Piedrabuena in 3DJuegos, or Dragon Ball FighterZ, which has sold eight million copies.

More about: DNF Duel and Arc System Works.