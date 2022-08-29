The new film by Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart that, three days after its premiere, is already the most watched on Netflix

The new film by Mark Whalberg is positioned as the most watched three days after arriving on the platform. (Netflix)

Having a good review is not synonymous with success, nor does the fact that a production is popular mean that it is good, and that has been demonstrated in recent months. Netflix and some of the productions it presents, which have become phenomena even when critics or specialists have disapproved of those same works.

Join this list now Time for me (Me Time), the new comedy starring Mark Wahlberg y Kevin Hartdirected by John Hamburg (My girlfriend Polly), which in its launch weekend has managed to occupy the first position among the most viewed films on the platform.

This is the second movie Mark has done with Netflix, after making “Spencer, Confidential.” (Netflix)

The feature film has quickly positioned itself as the most watched on the streaming platform, unseating 365 more daysthe third part of the saga of romantic films that had been dominating the Top 10.

Despite this, Time for me It has not received good comments from specialists. The place Rotten Tomatoeswhich is dedicated to gathering media criticism, gives this work of Wahlberg y Hart just a 8% approvalwhile the site’s audience gives the film a 31%.

Regina Hall also participates in this project and plays Hart’s wife, a successful architect. (Netflix)



“It’s a movie where Hart vomits, defecates on a bed and is cooed over like a pet,” said specialist Amy Nicholson of Variety.

However, none of this seems to matter to subscribers of Netflix, who have placed the film among the most watched on the streaming platform. Most note that it is an erratic comedy in which Kevin and Mark try to do what they can with a rather scattered script.

The cast of the film during the premiere last week in Los Angeles. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Wahlberg co-stars with Hart and a cast that also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, in addition to John Amos, Anna Maria Horsford, Andrew Santino, Deborah S. Craig, Naomi Ekperigin and Drew Droege.

The film follows the character of Kevin Hart, Sonnya stay-at-home family man whose life revolves around his wife (Regina Hall), a busy architect, and her two children, with whom she exercises her parental duties.

