The new focus of conflict between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo is not satisfied with Ten Hag’s training (REUTERS / Hannah Mckay)

The intern between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United continues adding chapters. In the last few hours, the new source of conflict between the Portuguese striker and the Dutch technical director came to light.

The story between the two did not start in the best way, as former Real Madrid, Sporting Lisbon and Juventus unsuccessfully sought an exit from the Red Devils after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. In his attempt to exert pressure to force them to accept some proposal, CR7 joined the preseason late and even left early in a friendly match, which generated a rift with his coach, who has relegated him and stopped being the First choice on offense.

According to a journalist from the British newspaper Times Duncan Castles (the Spanish newspaper Marca adds that he has a good relationship with Jorge Mendes, the striker’s agent), Cristiano Ronaldo would disagree with the coach over the way training is carried out.

The focus of the conflict would be the new style of play that the Red Devils adopted since the landing of the Dutch. “Inside sources describe Cristiano Ronaldo often disagrees with him. They talk about a footballer who complains about the quality and nature of training“, held. The native of Madeira also thinks that the team “would be better off playing differently”.

In the article they warn that Cristiano’s complaints are not the product of his substitution. On the other hand, the Portuguese would not be comfortable with the coach’s attitudes either. “He considers Ten Hag stubborn and unnecessarily attached to the style that worked for him at Ajax”he remarked.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is no longer the cornerstone of the project and Manchester United’s main attacking reference, since so far this season he has only played nine games and was only in four of the games (three in Europe League and one in the local tournament). A clear example of this was what happened in the 6-3 defeat in the classic against Manchester City, where he was a substitute and did not play a single minute.

The Portuguese, who for the moment only scored a goal and provided an assist in the nine games in which he participated, seems to run from behind in consideration of Ten Hag, since he bets on footballers like the English Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford or the Brazilian Anthony. In the offense, in addition, the Swedish Anthony Elonga, the French Anthony Martial and the English Maso Greenwood appear as options.

Manchester United, who will visit Everton tomorrow, appears in seventh place with 12 units, quite far from the top of the Premier League. In the Europa League, on the other hand, they appear in second place in Group E, three behind Real Sociedad and three above FC Sheriff.

