The new focus of tension that was unleashed in PSG due to the departures of the marginalized stars

The sports management encountered a problem less than 10 days before the transfer market closed (Reuters)

Everything seems to be going great for the new PSG of Christophe Galtier after quickly managing to defuse a bomb that could have rocked the locker room. The 7-1 against Lile on the second date of Ligue 1 brought calm after happened with Neymar and Mbappé.

Nevertheless, indoors things would not be working so well like the 5-2-3 system that the coach has been successfully proposing on the field, and this was revealed by the newspaper The Parisianby ensuring that there is a General malaise on the part of “undesirable” footballers because of uncertainty about their future.

It is that most of those who are on that list, and after speaking with the new sports adviser Luis Campos, they accepted that they should leave the institution against your will. But times are dilating more than expected with less than ten days to close the pass book. The payroll also involves surnames that are taken into account, but who have been negotiating for weeks to leave after losing space in the starting lineup.

According to the media report in question, this happens because of a particular name, that of Antero Henriquein charge of negotiating the departures and arrivals of players to the institution, and who is between the eyebrows of Campos por not carry out the agreements that he originally negotiated himself.

The French newspaper raised behind closed doors they believe that the former sports director (between 2017 and 2019) is blocking the window of transfers and exits in Pariswhich aroused the discomfort of soccer players like Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueyeamong others, who after speaking with Campos, would have found a new destination in Juventus, Napoli, Athletic Bilbao and Everton, respectively.

Leandro Paredes has been a substitute with Galtier and negotiates his departure to Juventus (Photo: Reuters)

These verbal agreements would have been orchestrated by Campos and later sent to Henrique to formally finalize them, something that until now, less than ten days before the closing of the pass book, has not yet happened and They seem to be stagnant. The Portuguese director would have argued that the delay is due to the fact that he wants to do a good job in terms of his role and refuses to allow the Parisian entity to pay 100% of the salaries of footballers who emigrate on loan to other clubs.

This break in the leadership leadership was publicly evidenced after a conference given by Christophe Galtier himself in which, in addition to minimizing the clash between the French and Brazilian strikers, focused on the transfer market and aimed against Antero Henrique’s taskwho returned to the institution to carry out the negotiations of the players who train separately from the professional team.

“We were in a hurry. In a week we will chain matches every three days. Do not believe that it is easy to integrate a player and that he will find his bearings after three or four days. There is a game model, game principles, a connection that new players must find with their teammates, so obviously the fact that players do not arrive penalizes us at a sporting level, ”he warned.

Within the list that the French press called “undesirable” is still the Argentine Mauro Icardi, who would be one of the great salaries of the campus that He still has no concrete offers on the table beyond the fact that his last name is on the radar of Turkish football.

Antero Henrique is in charge of negotiating the arrivals and departures of soccer players (Getty Images)

