The new free chapter of Dying Light 2 includes an ideal mode for those who enjoy apocalyptic landscapes

Dying Light 2 has been with us since February, but its authors intend to expand this post-apocalyptic universe to make it attractive for a long time. In this sense, Techland has already promised content for the next 5 years, and it seems that its plans have just been launched with the premiere of a free chapter that integrates one of the features most requested by fans: the Photo mode.

Free Chapter Includes Photo Mode, New Enemies, Rewards, Ranking System, and More‘In the footsteps of a Nightrunner‘ is the name of this chapter that, in addition to including the aforementioned modality, also incorporates novelties such as a new system of unlockable ranks, unpublished enemies, (Volatile Tyrant and the Volatile Hive), an extra mission, 2 coins and rewards both daily as weekly. In this way, we already have enough content to return to the city of Villedoralthough Techland assures that they are preparing other surprises for the future.

As expected, the story of this chapter will force us to fight against various zombies. If we go to the Fish Eye Canteen we will meet Harper, a Nightrunner from yesteryear who we will help in his efforts to eliminate the Special Infected. In exchange, we will have the opportunity to access a powerful teamso we have good reason to take this risk.

The chapter It is now available for all Dying Light 2 players, so we already have a reason to keep playing while we wait for the release of its first expansion. For now, Techland promises to surprise us with content that is very focused on history and with news in its multiplayeralthough we have already been warned that the DLC will make the game huge.

