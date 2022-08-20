The new free game from the Epic Games Store is a true Nintendo 64 classic, and there are more gifts

The store invites us to surprise download Doom 64, as well as a batch of Rumbleverse content.

There was no free game announced for today on the Epic Games Store, but that does not mean that the trade had forgotten about the gifts. After the time change at 5:00 p.m., we find in the store nothing less than Doom 64, the improved version of the original production released in 1997 for Nintendo 64.

As they explain, this revised version of Doom was released for PC and consoles in 2020 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Doom, and now it lands on the Epic Games Store on a very opportune date: during the celebration of QuakeCon 2022, which you can take a look at all its programming in 3DJuegos.

Doom 64 is also found heavily discounted on steam these days, at a bargain price of just €1.24, and allows PC gamers to engage the infernal hordes in a battle to hunt down the Mother of Demons and repel her invasion. Out of promotion it is sold at 4.99 euros.

On the other hand, and this was announced since last Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers us to get hold of the batch of bombastic boxer content from Rumbleverse, the battle-royale free-to-play action and fighting video game released this month by the American company. For next week a new gift has already been announced: it is Ring of Pain, a dungeon exploration roguelike with cards where each decision has to be considered if you want to survive and reveal all its secrets.

