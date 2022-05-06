The new free game from the Epic Games Store lets us terraform Mars like Elon Musk; soon, another great gift

Terraforming Mars will be available in the PC store until next week, where two essentials are promised.

After a dose of hooliganism and surrealism during the last week, the Epic Games Store returns to bet on science fiction with the new gift in store for users. We are talking about Terraforming Mars, a strategy video game that, as its name suggests, proposes the player to terraform Mars by taking control of a large corporation. Or put another way, become a kind of Elon Musk.

In Terraforming Mars, “corporations compete to transform Mars into a habitable planet by spending vast amounts of resources and employing innovative technology to increase its temperature, create a breathable atmosphere, and create oceans of water. As terraforming proceeds, more and more people will migrate from Earth to the red planet“, we can read in the video game purchase card.

Developed by Asmodee Digital, Terraforming Mars was released on a computer in 2018, and can be found out of promotion at a price of 19.99 euros.

Terraforming Mars is one more of a growing list of proposals that invite to colonize extraterrestrial worlds. In this sense, Surviving Mars was highly acclaimed at the time, which directly proposed building a settlement on the red planet. At 3DJuegos we also recommend these video games to go to Mars. For the following week we have already announced Prey and Jotun.

