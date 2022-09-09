The new free game on the Epic Games Store is a wine-making simulator, and it’s good

There is also free content for Realm Royale valued at just over 20 euros.

The Epic Games Store does not miss its appointment with PC players offering its already traditional free games and content for a limited time after giving away these last few days Shadow of the Tomb Raider. What news do the authors of Fortnite bring? With no surprises involved since the list is the one previously announced, platform users can download Hundred Days for free, a curious wine making simulator that proposes us to create this drink from its very origin, taking care of the land, harvesting the grapes and managing expenses.

You have 7 days to download the contents for freeIf instead of strategy you prefer action, there are also special contents (and EGS exclusives) for Realm Royale Reforged valued at just over 20 euros, with which we get the Nogard mount, the Death’s Edge assassin skin and the Picoserker skin. This is the new version of fantasy battle royale which has more than 20 million users to date.

Of course, like every week, the arrival of new free games is accompanied by the names of the following titles that the Epic Games Store will give away to its users. In this case, we have the third-person action adventure Spirit of the North, inspired by Nordic folklore, which puts us in the shoes of a red fox that we must guide through frozen landscapes while solving puzzles.

The other novelty is the indie adventure The Captain, which with its retro aesthetic invites us to enjoy an exciting journey through the stars making decisions that will change the course of history. The game includes space battles, options to improve the technology of the ship, and lots of characters to interact with during the trip.

