The new game from the authors of Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, already has a date for its presentation

HoYoverse plays the mystery with a statement sent from a new website opened for the occasion.

The developer responsible for Genshin Impact has managed to carve out a niche for herself in the industry after the explosion in popularity that free-to-play gacha has experienced. Now, HoYoverse has set a date for the presentation of what will be his new video game, Zenless Zone Zeroand has done so by playing the mystery, through a new website where we can see a CRT television and a countdown.

In addition to the television, some posters and several VHS videos, we found a calendar with the numbers from the month of May crossed out until today and a circle surrounding next friday may 13. If you enter the web, you will be able to fiddle with the television controls, in addition to seeing and listening to different messages.

In one of the channels we find a statement that imitates the news, where they talk about a “sub-Hollow” that has suddenly appeared in the city, the appearance seems to be that of a great black mass that engulfs the streetsand the narrator explains that public security has set up a “Level Two control zone” while they evacuate residents.

As Gematsu has shared, the company has already launched its social networks of his next game around the world: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, TikTok and Discord. We will have to wait until the 13th to know if the chosen look for the roomis directly related to the one in the game and is set in the 80s. In the meantime, you can get free protogems in Genshin Impact as compensation for the delay of version 2.7.

