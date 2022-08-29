The new game from the PayDay designer will bring back bank robberies: first details

Ulf Anderson can’t share a release date yet, but he says his game will have a ‘techno-thriller’ theme.

10 Chambers Collective, studio led by the creative Ulf Anderson, has been surprising fans of the shooter genre with a GTFO that, as we saw for ourselves, poses devilishly difficult games. However, this designer has also gone down in history for his work on PayDay, a bank robbery franchise whose premise will return with a new game independent of that brand.

It’s a cooperative heist FPS, and it has a techno-thriller theme.Ulf AndersonThis is how Anderson explains it in an interview granted to the NME media, where he comments that “I’m back in the heist shit, basically – it’s a Cooperative heist FPSand has a theme of the style techno-thriller. I read a lot of science fiction books, including cyberpunk, and many other things.”

How would this new title be different from the PayDay deliveries? According to Anderson’s statements, his next game will not feature constant gunfights: “PayDay had a massive problem where the action ramps up and then stays up there.” And, remembering the experience of GTFO in which we must take into account all the actions of our partners, the creative believes that the next installment of his “You won’t have that hardcore action. It’s mechanically smoother, or you could say, easier to play“.

Although these first details may already encourage a good handful of players, Anderson warns that there is still a lot of development time. “We have not set a release date“, comments the designer, “because we don’t want to miss a deadline or promise too much. Right now we are in pre-productionbut things escalate pretty quickly.”

As for the PayDay franchise, it should be remembered that we are still waiting for new news from PayDay 3. The last time we heard about this installment was in October 2021, when it was revealed that its intense heists would feature the protagonists of the first video game. However, it is quite possible that the authors will reveal more details soon, as the game may launch in 2023 thanks to the financial support of Koch Media.

