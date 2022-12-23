The New Game Plus of God of War: Ragnarok confirms its arrival for 2023

Sony Santa Monica has announced that New Game Plus mode coming to God of War: Ragnarok in Spring 2023.

“We know that many of you have been asking us, so we are delighted to confirm that the New Game Plus will arrive at #GodofWarRagnarok in spring 2023”, revealed the official account of Twitter Sony Santa Monica. “We’ll share more details as we get closer to launch!”.

The previous God of War (2018) added the New Game Plus mode a few months after its release. In it, players could transfer gained equipment and abilities, as well as be able to craft new armor sets for Kratos and Atreus and turn talismans into enchantments. The New Game Plus mode also changed the attack patterns of the Valkyries and introduced Tears in the form of time trial events.

While no details have been released yet about God of War: Ragnarok’s New Game Plus mode, it is likely to be similar to the first gamesuch as transferring equipment and changing the attack patterns of the Berserkers, just like they did with all the Valkyries.

Although God of War: Ragnarok could not finally win the Best Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022, it has swept the prizes that PlayStation has distributed on its own.