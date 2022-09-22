The new gameplays of A Plague Tale: Requiem leave us stunned with its graphics and possibilities

The Asobo Studio game opens on October 18 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.

In times of great releases, A Plague Tale: Requiem has managed to carve out a niche for itself in October to bring us a new adventure for Amicia and Hugo. The title of Asobo Studio beside Focus Entertainment has been gaining ground with each new trailer, and on these same lines you have a new demonstration.

This is a video with gameplay published as a result of the presentation of the new NVIDIA graphics cards that shows what the game looks like with RTX enabled. There’s no doubt that it’s a graphic powerhouse on PC with this type of options applied, and proof of this are the reflections and high-quality lighting both indoors and outdoors.

The use of alchemy will be important during the adventureIn the same way, here below we leave you another gameplay that Focus itself has published this week. This is based on the art of using alchemy correctlywhich makes all kinds of tools available to the player to create various recipes that allow us not only to face enemies, but also to continue along certain paths.

For example, the trailer tells us about Ignifer’s recipe, the content of which is aimed at impregnate the dates with a flammable substancebut also from Odoris, a combination that more than dealing with human enemies is intended for us to easily clear the hordes of rats from the road.

In order to experience all the possibilities that A Plague Tale: Requiem puts in our hands, we will have to wait less than a month, since the game is published on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch (through the cloud). ) next October 18. Good news for the Spanish public is that the game has confirmed dubbing and subtitles in Spanish, something that did not happen with the previous installment of the saga.

