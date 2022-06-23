The new Ghostbusters game presents its action and scares in this exclusive gameplay

Spirits Unleashed proposes us to hunt down ghosts in the company of friends.

Last year brought us the return to theaters of one of the most beloved franchises for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s: Ghostbusters: Beyond. The return of the series has not been relegated to theaters and will also be accompanied soon by a fun multiplayer adventure, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, of which you can now see a new exclusive gameplay look with 3D Games.

In little more than two minutes of footage, those interested in the proposal can discover more about its operation, where four players with proton equipment behind them have to hunt down a fifth user in the role of a mischievous ghost. As you can see, the games will not be without moments to have a laugh with friends, but also Illfonic’s trademark tension.

“If you are one of those who loves movies or games with asymmetric multiplayer, this game is made for you,” they told us a few weeks ago from the American development team, known for being the authors of Predator: Hunting Grounds, released on PC and PS4 in 2020 without convincing the general public. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is expected to arrive by the end of the year to PC and consoles.

If you want to know more you can read a complete preview of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, where we were able to talk with its authors, finding an ode to that eighties style and scoundrel of the original films that, in addition, left better sensations than the previous projects of the study. We just have to wait and see if Illfonic is able to expand the list of interesting Ghostbusters games.

