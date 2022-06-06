The new images of Final Fantasy XVI show us the beauty of its world and its characters in action

Along with the trailer released at the State of Play, Square Enix shared some extra screenshots.

The State of Play held by Sony PlayStation on Thursday night continues to leave things to talk about. Square Enix He closed the broadcast with a new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay trailer that you can see on these same lines, but he also left us with some extra details.

The Japanese company wanted to share new screenshots of the game captured on PlayStation 5 that let us see a little more of its world. Valisthea is a place as threatening as it is beautiful, and proof of this are the scenarios that we see that mix nature with architecture.

Also, there are pictures of new characters, like Benedikta Harman or Hugo Kupka, who have concrete arts. They can also be seen invocations, more protagonists than ever in the latest trailer. We leave you the official screenshots below:

Square Enix has already set a release window for Final Fantasy XVI: it will arrive on PC and PS5 in summer 2023, so we will have to wait another year to get our hands on it. Its new characters will play a fundamental role in the sixteenth numbered installment, with very striking occupations and very characteristic personalities.

3D Games Discord

More about: Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix and Final Fantasy 16.