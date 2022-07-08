The new Intel 4, with the 7nm node, are preparing to enter production

During the second half of 2022, this new company node will begin mass production.

If a couple of months ago Intel said that its shortage forecasts would last until 2024, today we read in DigiTimes that the node Intel 4which would be equivalent to 7 nm, which will use EUV lithography, will begin mass production during the second half of 2022. This new change of opinion surfaced during the IEEE VLSI symposium a month ago, where the North American company was preparing us for a “reduction of the semiconductor production node”.

We talk about a 20% performance improvement maintaining the same energy consumption, or 40% if we talk about the same frequency. On the other hand, thanks to that lithograph, the density of transistors would double compared to Intel 7 (ie the 10nm ESF). This news comes as a breath of fresh air, as the Santa Clara has been having trouble catching up to the “race against Moore’s Law” for years.

With this, the new node will be central to the manufacturing and prosperity of the Meteor Lake series, which would be the 14th generation processors for consumers, and the so-called Granite Rapids, which will correspond to processors for companies. All this while the Raptor Lakewhich make up the 13th generation of consumer processors, and seeing the potential of the Meteor Lake (compared to the Ryzen 7000, without going any further), this other generation seems like a padding between series. Either way, this kind of news is always good for the market continues to function.

