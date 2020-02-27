The new Invisible Man movie could have a sequel, says producer

Horror thriller The Invisible Man, author/director Leigh Whannel’s new tackle the HG Wells story and Common Studios’ subsequent movie variations, hasn’t even come out within the UK but and has simply hit cinemas in America – however producer Jason Blum is already eyeing up a sequel.

“I can consider many various sequels we could do to this,” Blum, whose earlier work consists of Get Out, Us and the Purge sequence, informed RadioTimes.com.

“I hope so. If it connects with audiences I’d like to hold happening this vein of Invisible Man, so we’ll see.”

Based mostly on early opinions, response to the movie (which stars Elisabeth Moss as a lady harassed by her invisible, abusive ex-boyfriend) seems to be to be fairly constructive, so it could be that Blum will get his want – and with out giving something away, the ending of the movie does considerably lend itself to the potential of a follow-up.

Muddying the waters considerably, although, is the truth that Common (who labored with Blum’s Blumhouse productions for this movie) already have an Invisible Girl movie within the works from Pitch Excellent’s Elizabeth Banks, which is about to have a totally different continuity from the newly-released Elisabeth Moss model.

Nonetheless, Blum didn’t appear too anxious concerning the competitors.

“It’s not linked to this in any respect,” he informed us.

“And to be clear it’s not ‘popping out’ – it’s in growth. So it could by no means come out. Whether or not it will get made or not, no person is aware of.”

For now, anyway, this model is the one Invisible Individual movie on the town, and Blum appears fairly pleased with the way it turned out.

“The movie that you just noticed may be very near the pitch that Leigh got here again with. So I used to be very happy about that,” he mentioned.

“The greatest concepts you at all times say, ‘I can’t imagine it’s by no means been performed earlier than.’ However Leigh’s tremendous inventive, I believe probably the most gifted filmmakers, each on the writing and directing aspect, that we’ve ever labored with.”

The Invisible Man is in UK cinemas from Friday 28th February