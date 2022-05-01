The new legend of Apex Legends stars in the new trailer with comic aesthetics of the battle royale

The story of Newcastle will accompany the new season, Saviors, on May 10.

Apex Legends remains one of the most played free to play games of the moment on PC and consoles, so it is not surprising that EA y Respawn keep adding content to the battle royale periodically. The new season, which is called saviorswill also arrive accompanied by a new legend.

The season arrives on May 10The character in question is Newcastle, of which you can see the trailer of your story at the top of the news. Game makers tell us that Newcastle have defended their small town for years and will now need to prove themselves at the Apex Games to continue. keeping your community safe. Mind you, he only gets one shot: if he wins, he can finally pay off Harris Valley’s debts, but if he fails, his town will be engulfed in flames.

With a very careful comic aesthetic, the video of just over four minutes introduces us to the character who hides under the helmet of his armor. It is Bangalore brother, another of the legends of the game, which already add up to more than twenty. EA tells us that more details will be revealed soon, so stay tuned to dig deeper into his abilities.

The new season, Saviors, is scheduled to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch next May 10although we must remember that a version for mobile devices is also being developed and will be arriving in the different regions.

