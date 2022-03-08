The new level of DOOM 2, created to raise funds for Ukraine, already accumulates more than 25,000 dollars

John Romero, the main figure behind DOOM, promoted this initiative just a few days ago.

European stability continues to be shaken by the critical situation between Russia and Ukraine, which has left us with various initiatives from the video game industry to help the victims of the war. Companies such as The Pokémon Company or Embracer Group have contributed their grain of sand with donations intended for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, but we have also seen projects that, from their conception, they have grown a lot.

The funds will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.This is the case of the new DOOM 2 level created by the very John Romero, main figure behind this iconic franchise. Just a few days ago, the creative revived his game with a stage accessible for just 5 euroswhich would go to humanitarian aid organizations such as the Ukrainian Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Now, Romero has advanced the figures achieved so far: plus $25,000 that will allow to expand the scope of action of the entities mentioned above. “Thank you all for the support we have received for One Humanitya map for DOOM II to help the relief efforts in Ukraine”, comments the creative before announcing the collection achieved so far.

This is not the first initiative that, through a change in video games, manages to accumulate a lot of donations. In this sense, 11 bit studios presented their own idea allocating 100% of the sales of This War of Mine to those affected in the Ukraine, which has resulted in an impressive collection that is already approaching $700,000.

