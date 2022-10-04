The new life of the young man who had half his body amputated after being crushed by a forklift

Loren was driving the industrial truck across a bridge when it swerved, falling 15 meters (@loren.schauers)

The life of Loren Schauers changed forever on September 27, 2019. The young man, at that time he was 19 years old, and suffered a terrible accident while working as a laborer on a construction site. The teenager had to have half his body amputated after being crushed by a heavy forklift. Together with his girlfriend, who stayed by his side throughout his recovery, they recorded a video on YouTube to document his long journey to recovery.

Loren was driving the industrial truck across a bridge when it swerved, fell 50 feet, the equivalent of a fourth story, and was pinned to the ground beneath the huge vehicle in the process. Montana, United States.

how was the accident

Loren was just another young man from Montana. He had a Wise girlfriend and was working on a construction site to rebuild a bridge in September 2019. After work he would sometimes go out with his girlfriend. They went to the movies and to eat ribs at the town’s dinners. Just another kid from the American Midwest. He liked to do irons in the gym and sports, especially football. He was a fan of the Montana Grizzlies. Other days, Loren would go out with his friends to drink beer and forget a little about the fatigue of work.

For everything changed that September afternoon, Loren made a bad maneuver with the forklift. The cars boxed him in and the young man turned too close to the edge of the bridge and the ground collapsed under him.

During the fall he attempted to jump from the forklift, but his leg was caught in the seat belt. Loren was left hanging out of the road machine and plummeted 50 feet from the bridge under construction.

Doctors had thought he would be in the hospital for at least a year and a half, but he stayed three months and went home (@loren.schauers)

The forklift rolled downhill three times before Loren hit the ground at the bottom of the hill. The road machine fell seconds later, crushing half of his body.

“The seat belt ended up wrapping around my leg when I jumped, so I actually swung around and broke one of my ribs. the young man recalled. “I was conscious the whole time. My eyes were wide and I saw the forklift come down and land on my hips and right forearm. I remember looking to my right and there was a big old muscle from my arm lying on the ground next to me. It had just exploded instantly from the impact.”

An air ambulance landed on the bridge and carried Loren up the hill on a stretcher before flying to a hospital in Bozeman, Montana, where she was reunited with her loved ones. Loren had completely lost her right forearm and hand in the accident. He suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage in the pulmonary artery, and needed a breathing tube.

Life after the accident

Three years later, Loren recalled that she remained fully conscious the entire time and looked down to see that her right arm had exploded and everything below her hips was completely crushed by the forklift that had fallen on her body.

Loren and Sabia got married in February 2021 @loren.schauers

Once he was rescued from under the machine, the young man was rushed to a hospital in Montana. There, the doctors put him at a crossroads: he had to decide if he would let the surgeons do a hemicorperectomy (everything below his waist was amputated) to save his life or he would die in a few days. “It was not a difficult choice to have half of my body amputated, it was basically a choice between living or dying,” he declared in a broadcast of the couple on Twitch while still recovering from the fall. His family remembered the young man’s will to live. “He asked us to keep him alive, even if he was just a head on a plate.” With that strong image, Loren described his desire to continue in this world.

All the time, the guy was accompanied by his girlfriend and now his wife, Sabia Reiche. The girl did not leave the foot of Loren’s bed for a second. She kissed him and hugged him to give him strength for everything that was to come. What’s more, the woman had an image of Loren in a wheelchair tattooed on her arm. A drawing in which the boy is seen from the front with the harnesses and half of his body.

Then, the doctors told the young woman that her partner had little chance of survival. Six nights in a row, the first after the operation, Sabia said goodbye to her boyfriend fearing that she would not see him when she woke up the next day. Six times, Loren woke up from her again and greeted her with a smile and the shining eyes of a man in love with her. “The night before her surgery, she wrote ‘I love you’ on a piece of paper, as it could have been our last night together.” I still have that piece of paper saved today as a reminder of everything we lived through, ”said the girl in one of her YouTube videos.

Take back the body you have left

After three years of hard work, the boy recovered. The doctors had predicted that the young man would have to stay in the hospital for at least a year and a half, but he stayed there for three months and returned to his house.

The young man was trapped under a four-ton forklift and although she is now enjoying life to the fullest, she still feels a sharp, phantom pain in her missing limbs. Many nights, the young man wakes up with a pain in his left leg that no longer exists.

Six times, Loren woke up again and greeted her with a smile and the shining eyes of a man in love @loren.schauers

Together with his girlfriend, they turned to social networks to show the progress after the brutal accident. On Youtube they already have almost 500 thousand subscribers. In the images of the different clips, Loren is seen reinforcing his body to be able to keep him upright in the wheelchair. He works out with weights and different movements to lead as normal a life as possible. In other images, the young man already has the mechanical arm. That’s not all, in the video for the third anniversary of the accident they added the celebrations of his wedding party in February 2021.

The anniversary video ends with the boys speaking to the camera: “It’s been a long and wild ride and we can’t wait to see where else you think life will take us and look forward to continuing to take you with us.”

Sabia also posted a series of photos of Loren on Instagram to mark the third anniversary of the accident: “Three years, today, since we almost lost you forever.” Love you. You are my best friend.’

Haters and couple sex

In other videos uploaded to YouTube, Sabia gets a little angry with the haters who criticize her on the networks: “Everyone wants to see the world from Loren’s perspective, but nobody wants to be in Loren’s position,” says Sabia in a clip .

The exposure on YouTube helps them cover their expenses and also to receive the moral support of thousands of people who leave loving messages. But not all are virtual caresses. Another group of people constantly ask about the sexual life of the couple.

The young man’s operation involved the removal of his genitals since his pelvis had been completely crushed.

Sabia came across the haters many times and every sexual question that is repeated the girl stops him in his tracks. She doesn’t even let him finish talking. “That is a very personal question that we are never going to answer or allude to, as it is so disrespectful. You wouldn’t ask a random couple on the street how they have sex and just because our life circumstances are different, it doesn’t give people the right to ask.”

KEEP READING

The new life of the Hensel twins, between shared work and the “disappearance” of social networks

He has ‘glass bones’ and believes his rare disease saved him from ‘becoming a cretin’