The new map of Call of Duty: Warzone leaves several problems that are already being investigated

Caldera, the new Pacific setting, has arrived at Activision’s battle royale this week.

As it is well known, Activision he is not having a great time. Certainly not at the image level, but neither has the premiere of Call of Duty: Vanguard left large numbers to boast about, always putting them in context with previous installments. The Sledgehammer Games title garners less interest than its predecessors, and hopes are now pinned on Warzone.

The company’s free to play battle royale this week received its new map, Caldera, a new territory that takes us to the Pacific replacing the well-known Verdansk. But, as users have pointed out in forums and social networks, the premiere of this new scenario is generating different problems in the game that those responsible did not expect.

On both PC and consoles, gamers who have received 24-hour early access are running into bugs ranging from visual glitches to unexpected shutdowns of the application. There are textures not loading on the stage, operators and weapons, and specific performance errors are occurring on PlayStation. In Raven they are aware of them: they have listed them as existing bugs and are investigating solutions, which will be coming through patches in the coming days.

All this is not strange when it comes to the biggest change in Warzone since its premiere in March 2020, with a map that has up to 15 new different locations. Let us also remember that, as a measure against cheats, Activision have gotten serious about the matter and are going to toughen the punishments against anyone who does not play Call of Duty cleanly.

