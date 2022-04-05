The new mod for Half-Life: Alyx is Levitation, and its first trailer is quite an action show

This unofficial expansion for Valve’s VR shooter is coming to Steam very soon with close to 5 hours of gameplay.

Not long ago we celebrated the second anniversary of Half-Life: Alyx, a video game with which many saw compelling reasons to jump to virtual reality devices, including modders who soon hesitated to take advantage of the tools provided by Valve to make creations of everything type. They are many, and very varied, but none with the ambition of Levitation, with a new campaign of up to 5 hours.

Thus, we are facing an unofficial expansion of the acclaimed shooter where you have to be Alyx, this time with the mission of hunting down Maya and Barry, two members of the resistance who have taken justice into their own hands shortly after discovering a floating building at Sector X de Combine. In PCGamer they comment that its setting bears a certain resemblance to a conceptual art of La zona, a Movistar + series.

In total, a duration of four to five hours is estimated, enough for users to enjoy the Valve universe for an afternoon or two once again, facing all kinds of challenges that, at least in its trailer, seem to promise a lot of action .

Levitation is a collaborative work between SFM animator Corey Laddo and level designer Shawn Snelling, and is dated release for a time to be determined in the third quarter of the yearthis coming summer.

We were also recently surprised by a careful mod to visit Rapture in Half-Life: Alyx, the underwater city that so captivated BioShock players. If you want to know more about Valve’s action and shooting video game, don’t hesitate to take a look at the review of Half-Life: Alyx, which said in its final lines: A revolution not only in the field of virtual reality, but in the video game itself.

