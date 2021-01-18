The new Mortal Kombat movie reveals Fatalities and more news

New details and images have been released of the upcoming — and expected — film of Mortal Kombat, which will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in April of this year 2021.

Entertainment Weekly has offered fans a closer look at the R-rated film, which features a cast of fierce fighters, including Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Josh Lawson as Kano, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Max Huang as Lung Lao Max, and Lewis Tan as a character named Cole.

In the Mortal Kombat movie reboot, Tan will play Cole Young, a “failed MMA fighter” He wears a birthmark in the shape of the Mortal Kombat symbol on his chest. This mysterious mark propels him on a journey with Sonya Blade, who takes him to the temple of a thunderous Elder God known as Lord Raiden, where he comes into contact with a group of highly trained fighters.

“When we first meet Cole, he’s in a really bad situation.”Tan told EW. “He’s unlucky. He’s kind of a finished MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have high hopes for his career. And it all went down the drain. It’s a very interesting place for him to. A hero begins, and I think that throughout Mortal Kombat’s journey and Cole finding out where he came from, they introduce you to all these other iconic characters and items that everyone loves so much. “.

At the temple, Cole and the others will spend their time training to “a high stakes tournament to defeat the invading enemies of Outerworld”, which will eventually lead to many fights and, for the first time, deaths. Director Simon McQuoid jokingly told stunt coordinator Kyle Gardiner to create “the best fight sequences ever made in a movie”, which will generate some blood splattered action scenes.

“It’s the amount of blood, it’s the amount of red, it’s an interpretation of how it’s done”, explicó McQuoid. “We had a lot of discussions about how to strike the right balance, so there was blood and deaths. And there was blood, fatalities, and deaths.”.

“There are some crazy fatalities,” Tan added, reinforcing McQuoid’s comments about the execution of the fight scenes. “We’ve picked a couple of iconic ones. There are a lot of really cool signature moves that you’ll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we’ve put into the movie, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can’t wait to see on the big screen. They’re brutal, man. They don’t stop. “.

Warner Bros. will premiere the new live-action adaptation of Mortal Kombat produced by James Wan in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on April 16, 2021. The film’s premiere was reconsidered due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. , which has affected multiple studios and their respective release schedules.