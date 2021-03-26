The new Mortal Kombat movie will have its own line of Funko Pops

The new Mortal Kombat movie, as announced in January, will feature its own line of Funko Pop figures. But now we know that such figures will cost $ 11 in the North American market And also, today, we have been able to see, for the first time (and through Gameinformer), what the new interpretations of the iconic characters of the bloodiest fighting saga in history will look like.

More figures

The presentation in society of these new versions of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade and company, has been accompanied by images of some of the most representative figures of the franchise. In this sense, already We can confirm that we will have the presence of Scorpion, who will make an appearance in two versions: the masked and the unmasked.

Another of the usual of the saga has also been seen, Sonya Blade, who will continue her classic pursuit of Kano. Features a determined-looking Funko performing a classic kata punch. On the other hand, we have also been able to see the luminescent Sub-Zero and the representative figure of Cole Young.

Heating up motors

The merchandising machine has already started to walk, and everything seems to indicate that there is growing expectation around the new reinterpretation of the Mortal Kombat universe in the cinematographic medium. To the recent trailers, which have enjoyed a more than positive reception, we should add the video in which we could see Simon MCQuoid (director of the film), exclusively for IGN, commenting on the hidden secrets of that last trailer.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting the ambitious attitude that the creative has adopted when facing this project, coming to say, recently, that his intention was “make the best fighting movie ever made“. We remind you that Mortal Kombat will hit our theaters on April 16. So go warming up, a hectic tournament is coming.