The New Mutants Image Offers First Look At A Character’s Mutant Powers

It’s been an extended street to The New Mutants lastly getting in entrance of the general public’s eyeballs, and whereas the top of this journey hasn’t been etched in stone simply but, we’re nearer than ever to the end line. We’ve identified for a very long time that the primary story revolves round Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Mirage discovering their powers and being trapped inside a secret facility in opposition to their will, thus making them the eponymous protagonists.
Nonetheless, there may be one different mutant concerned in The New Mutants: Alica Braga’s Dr. Cecilia Reyes, a medical physician who mentors the kids at this facility. Similar to her comedian e book counterpart, Braga’s Reyes is able to producing drive fields, and now we lastly have our first take a look at the character displaying off her particular capacity, as seen beneath:
Cinefex just lately confirmed off an assortment of photographs from The New Mutants, together with the one above of Cecilia Reyes containing the primary characters inside her drive fields. Judging by the expressions on the faces of Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane and Blu Hunt’s Mirage, it looks as if they’re being held in these power fields in opposition to their will.
One also needs to take be aware that Cecila Graves is injured on this image, as her garments are coated in blood and he or she’s pressed her different hand in opposition to a facet wound. Did any of The New Mutants do that to her, or was she harm by one of many horrors lurking inside this facility, just like the Smiley Males or the Demon Bear? I’m guessing the latter, however both manner, it simply goes to indicate that even you probably have an influence that makes it simpler to guard your self, that doesn’t make you invincible.
With final yr’s Darkish Phoenix wrapping up the primary X-Males movie sequence, The New Mutants marks the ultimate mutants-related manufacturing underneath the 20th Century Fox umbrella earlier than the studio was acquired by Disney. The horror-centric comedian e book film filmed again in the summertime of 2017, and whereas there have been plans to conduct reshoots, these by no means got here to be, so director Josh Boone’s unique imaginative and prescient was stored intact.
Because of Disney now proudly owning Fox and Marvel Studios planning to introduce incorporate the X-Males mythology into the MCU, it’s unlikely that The New Mutants will get a sequel. Had The New Mutants 2 gotten the inexperienced gentle, it will have featured Antonio Banderas as Sunspot’s father, Emmanuel da Costa, in addition to launched the characters Warlock and Karma.
The New Mutants was speculated to hit theaters on April 3, however it was taken off the calendar in mid-March and nonetheless hasn’t been given a brand new launch date. Maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates regarding the film (together with whether it is certainly heading straight to digital), and preserve observe of the opposite films which have just lately been delayed with our detailed information.
