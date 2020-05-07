The New Mutants Image Offers First Look At A Character’s Mutant Powers

One also needs to take be aware that Cecila Graves is injured on this image, as her garments are coated in blood and he or she’s pressed her different hand in opposition to a facet wound. Did any of The New Mutants do that to her, or was she harm by one of many horrors lurking inside this facility, just like the Smiley Males or the Demon Bear? I’m guessing the latter, however both manner, it simply goes to indicate that even you probably have an influence that makes it simpler to guard your self, that doesn’t make you invincible.