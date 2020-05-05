The New Mutants Image Teases Epic Battle For Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik

Earlier than superhero motion pictures and cinematic universes have been commonplace, there was the X-Males franchise. Beginning with 2000’s authentic, the mutants continued on for many years of filmmaking. And whereas the franchise has come to an finish with Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, there’s one lengthy gestating film that is but to reach in theaters: The New Mutants. Josh Boone’s horror-inspired mutant blockbuster has been delayed quite a lot of instances all through the years, most not too long ago attributable to theaters closing. And whereas it would not have a brand new launch date simply but, new pictures tease an epic battle for Anya Taylor-Pleasure’s Magik.