The New Mutants’ Maisie Williams Explains The Movie’s Same-Sex Romance

As Josh Boone additionally stated to EW, he needed to increase their connection from Marvel Comics and felt a romantic relationship between them was a believable extension of their characters. The New Mutants director stated he was impressed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s queer illustration within the type of Alyson Hannigan’s Willow. He needed to take the time as a result of mainstream films haven’t fairly caught as much as the added illustration on tv which Buffy began to make strikes towards years in the past.