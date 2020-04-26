The New Mutants: Where You’ve Seen The Cast Members Of The X-Men Spinoff

Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane)

Maisie Williams performs Rahne Sinclair, superhero alias Wolfbane, in The New Mutants. She has the ability to shape-shift right into a wolf. Within the unique comics, Rahne is Scottish and comes from a really spiritual background the place she is taught to suppress and hate her powers. Of course, most individuals know Maisie Williams from enjoying Arya Stark from 2011 to 2019 in Sport of Thrones.

Along with Sport of Thrones, Williams appeared in 4 episodes of Physician Who, and had lead roles within the motion pictures iBoy, Cyberbully, and Then Got here You. In September 2019, it was rumored that Maisie Williams joined the forged of the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. In 2020, she’ll seem in a film known as The House owners. The movie is a couple of group of pals planning a housebreaking.