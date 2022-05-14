The new Need for Speed ​​is in development by two major EA studios

Codemasters Cheshire will be integrating with Criterion Games for EA’s next racing game.

For some time now, fans of the Need for Speed ​​saga have been asking for a title that lives up to the ones that made it great in the past. Electronic Arts he knows it and that is why he is preparing the future of the driving franchise together with two reputable studies in the field, confirming the information that was announced a few days ago.

It has been Codemasters herself who has announced through a message on their official social networks Codemasters Cheshire and Criterion Games will work together in the future Need for Speed, integrating the former into the latter. “This integration builds on the close partnership that the two studios have developed over the past few months,” the statement said.

The authors of Motorstorm and Driveclub join“By sharing common values ​​and similar cultures, we firmly believe that bringing together the vast knowledge of both teams will help us provide the best driving experiences that we can create for the players”, they conclude. In this way, Criterion Games has two headquarters, while Codemasters keeps one to continue working with Formula 1.

Both Electronic Arts studios have extensive experience in driving titles. First of all, the Chesire studio was founded in 2016 by former employees of Evolution Studios, responsible for Motorstorm y Driveclub. For its part, Criterion is widely known in the sector, coming to the company in 2004 and being authors of games such as Burnout Paradise.

Although unofficially a possible premiere window has been mentioned, the launch of the next Need for Speed We still have no date, no details, no platforms. Of course, it seems that his return could go beyond PC and consoles, since an experience for mobile devices related to the saga is being prepared by the creators of Pokémon Unite.

