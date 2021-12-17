The new NFT game from the author of Fable generates about 50 million euros, and has not yet been released

Peter Molyneux’s Legacy has been selling virtual lands for its future players for the last few days.

About 50 million euros raised in just a few days. This is the significant sum of money generated by the new and controversial game NFT by the author of Fable, who on this occasion proposes that players become owners of their own company in a business simulator with your own cryptocurrency. Your name? Legacy.

The game will have its own cryptocurrency: LegacyCoinVeteran Peter MolyneuxFather among others of the memorable Dungeon Keeper or the fantastic Black & White, he already mentioned Legacy in 2017 but since then, he had been silent about this project. How has it made so much money if it hasn’t been released yet? During the weekend, 22Cans and the studio Gala Games put on sale virtual lands for real money, which they can then “exploit”, making an economic profit by reaching commercial agreements with other players.

“Having your own NFT land allows you to start your own gaming business on the Legacy blockchain,” report its managers. Those who own one of these lands will obtain Legacy Keys, which are objects that you can lend to other players so that they can start their own business in this virtual world, becoming business partners. “As part of this partnership, they will share with you a portion of the LegacyCoin they earn.”

Land worth 14,000 Ethereum has been soldSurprisingly, by now practically all of Legacy’s parcels of land have been exhausted, with a price equivalent to 14,000 Ethereum (about 50 million euros with the current value of this cryptocurrency). With an official launch scheduled for 2022, the value of these NFTs and the virtual currency of the game will depend on the success of this new project that Peter Molyneux has embarked on.

With some of the major video game companies publicly supporting NFTs, but also strong rejection by players, especially NFTs in video games: risks and opportunities of a technology that is here to stay? we talk about everything that surrounds this technology. In recent days Ubisoft also presented its first NFTs, which are already available in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

