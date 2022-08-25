The new nickname with which they baptized Mbappé in the PSG locker room after his conflict with Neymar

Kylian was dispatched with three goals and two assists in the 7-1 victory against Lille (Photo: Reuters)

The internal conflict that hit the locker room Paris Saint Germain had its first sign of reconciliation in the 7-1 win over Lille for the third day of the Ligue 1. From the opening seconds with the impressive goal of Kylian Mbappe in combination with Lionel Messiit was noted that the collective position of the team was totally different from the one demonstrated against the Montpellier in the Princes Park. The French star took the ball for scoring a hat-trick and one of his classmates baptized him with a new nickname.

Achraf Hakimione of the closest to the Frenchman in the locker room, signed the ball that his partner kept in his home and took the opportunity to reveal the new nickname that seems to be gaining ground: “Penguin No. 1”. Kylian took advantage of the occasion to photograph the dedication of the Moroccan winger, with whom he has a very good relationship, and accompanied the image with an emoji of a penguin, a top hat and three balls in reference to his goals on the last matchday.

Although the origin of this new nickname is absolutely unknown, this baptism appeared days after his short circuit with Neymar, who never hid his fanaticism for Batman… Is it an inside joke to defuse things?

In the center, Hakimi’s signature with his number 2 and the nickname for Mbappé (Photo: @K.Mbappe)

At the start of Ligue 1, the performance of the cast is solid, which since this season has been in charge of Christophe Galtier. Their main figures in the attack, Mbappé and Neymar, seem to have left behind the controversy they had in the match against Montpellier due to the execution of the first penalty, Messi maintains in an operation that follows in rise and that ratifies the illusions of the Argentines facing the World Cup in Qatar along with the rest of the squad that accompanies in a great way.

In each of the seven festivities always it was sought to show an image of brotherhood within the campus to begin to clear the doubts. This Thursday will be the draw for the group stage of the Champions League that will mark the path of the French team towards the long-awaited trophy that for now does not have in its showcase. With a more solid face defensively and with the offensive trident more dangerous than ever, the illusions of the Paris team are in a better position than in past editions.

So far this season in Ligue 1, Neymar with 5 goals and Mbappé with 4 are the main scorers and it is another reference to the superiority that PSG is showing for now, who have accumulated a total of 17 goals in favor. Messi completes the top five of that table with three cries. The trident will seek to continue increasing his metrics on the next date when the team from the capital receives the Monaco.

