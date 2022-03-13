The new official themes to customize Windows 11 are the best I’ve ever tried. They are also the easiest to install.

If there is one thing that the new Windows 11 has made quite easy, it is to customize the system to the fullest without really having to install anything additional. While in Windows 10 you can also change the colors of window borders and the highlighting of interactive elements, in Windows 11 everything is better designed and the changes are more noticeable.

Changing the theme in Windows 11 goes beyond changing the background for a new one, the colors of the entire system are also changed, and thanks to the transparency of the “Mica” effect, these look better than ever. Hence, downloading an official theme from the Microsoft Store offers a higher level of customization.





The best official themes for Windows 11



Install a theme for Windows 11 from the web in the Microsoft Store

The Windows 11 App Store is full of official and unofficial themes, but Microsoft’s own selection is one of the best I’ve come across in a while. Their themes include wide selections of wallpapers and these are combined with different accent colors, alternating between dark and light mode depending on what looks best.

It’s something that gives you an extremely simple and powerful way to customize Windows without going to extremes that take a lot of time and effort (albeit with much more impressive results). If you are looking for some customization, and refresh your desktop with new colors and beautiful backgroundsthese themes will come in handy.



Install a theme for Windows 11 from the Microsoft Store app

Best of all, installation basically takes a couple of clicks. One to download the theme (from the Microsoft Store or from the MS website) and another to apply it from the customization options of the Settings.

If you open Windows 11 Settings (Windows Key + I), navigate to Personalizationand you click on Topics, there you will find all the ones you have installed and the ones that come by default with the system. If you hover your mouse pointer over a theme, you’ll be able to see its name and the number of wallpapers it includes:





If you don’t like the color choice, you can always change them specifically right in this section. And if you don’t like the current background, you can always do right click on the desktop and select “Next desktop background”. It will be changed immediately.

My favorite official themes for Windows 11