The new Overwatch 2 beta has begun, with the explosive Junker Queen, new map and more

Blizzard’s hero shooter presents us with a new opportunity to test its novelties.

If you want to try Overwatch 2, surely you were waiting for this day. After having achieved record figures in its last beta, managing to gather a million and a half concurrent viewers on Twitch, Blizzard announced a new beta for PC and consoles, after revealing its lanzamiento a Early Access and introduce your new character.

The day has arrived and from 20:00 (Spanish peninsular time), the players have been able to start their confrontations. It is a closed betaso unless you have purchased the Observatory Pack, which gives you immediate access, you will need to receive an invitation email and the steps to access.

Although the first emails have started to arrive a few hours ago, be patient, because you will not all receive them at the same time. You can also take a look at the game, if you signed up to participate, you may have been given access to the beta and you have not received the mail yet. the beta starts today and ends next July 18so you will have a good time to try it.

You can enjoy the beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, although, unfortunately, Nintendo Switch has been left out of this round of tests. who is not left out is Junker Queen, the new and explosive tank that joins with new map in Rio de Janeiro and that adds to the content available in the first beta. Quick games have some competitive mode rules and finally we have been able to see the appearance of the classic characters with their new looks. If you want to review all the details of the update that comes along with the beta, you can take a look at the patch notes that Blizzard has published. Just a few days ago, Blizzard confirmed that, starting in October, Overwatch 2 will replace the original game.

