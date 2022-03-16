The new Perfect Dark has lost several key figures in the last year: an exodus that would affect the project

According to VGC, former employees speak of lack of autonomy and slow development of the Xbox game.

Xbox y The Initiative garnered widespread applause with the announcement of Perfect Dark, the return of a Rare classic that captivated a generation of gamers. Throughout its development, the project surprised us with a collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, a move that Xbox has classified as a risk that should be carried out. And now, the game returns to dominate specialized news with bad news: a major exodus of employees.

Making games is hard, not to mention when you feel like you can’t communicate with the decision makers.Example from The InitiativeVGC has been talking to various former employees of The Initiative to discover the details of a leak “fast and furious” (as former workers have called it). According to the analysis of the aforementioned medium, practically the half of main figures of the team have left the company in the past year, including the game director and design director. Despite this, The Initiative has only published job offers to cover 3 positions.

As you remember from VGC, the beginning of this exodus coincides with the arrival of crystal dynamics to development, and could have serious consequences on the project. In this sense, former workers speak of lack of autonomy in the creative process and a general feeling that they were not heard on key issues: “Making games is quite difficult, not to mention when you feel that you can’t communicate with the people who make the decisions that affect us all.”

All this, taken together, creates a climate of uncertainty about the trailer for Perfect Dark. According to VGC sources, the former employees would be surprised if this exodus did not affect the development of the new game, which is still it would have years left for its launch. At 3DJuegos we are excited by the announcement of the new Perfect Dark, which has given us reason to applaud Xbox and its optimal strategy. However, we will have to wait to see how the current situation in The Initiative evolves, and we cross our fingers that Perfect Dark come to fruition.

