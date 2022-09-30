The new photos of José Narro and Américo Villarreal with ‘El Gerry’, alleged operator of the Northeast Cartel

The images would reveal that the meeting with El Gerry in CDMX would not have been casual or the only one. (Photos: Twitter/@hdemauleon)

a couple of days after Americo Villarreal Anaya take protest as constitutional governor of Tamaulipas, new images came to light in which the next morenista president, as well as the senator Jose Narro CespedesThey appear in the company of Gerardo Teodoro Vazquez Barrera, The Gerryalleged leader of the Northeast Cartel (CDN) who disappeared last March along with two sailors.

Through his official Twitter account, journalist Héctor de Mauleón once again addressed the alleged relationship between officials of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) y The Gerrysince apparently the meeting in the restaurant in Mexico City last March would not have been a simple casual encounter.

In a first image, the columnist highlighted, there is a more complete view of the table where the governor-elect and the legislator would have eaten that day, a scene already known in this case.

However, in addition to the presence of Gerry Along with the public servants, he highlighted the plates, cups and napkins that are on the opposite side to where Villarreal and Narro were sitting, which could indicate that the rest of the men would have also been diners that same afternoon.

The marine González Andrade could have been the one who took one of the widely publicized photographs of that meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@hdemauleon)

Another detail that De Mauleón emphasized was the reflection of the lamp that was above the officials. In one of the windows a face appears, which presumably would be that of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) agent Óscar Manuel González Andrade, who disappeared after that meeting together with Victoriano Rodríguez Zurita.

(Captura: Twitter/@hdemauleon)

It should be remembered that González Andrade, Rodríguez Zurita and The Gerry disappeared after that meal in a restaurant in the mayor Coyoacan. There is no record of what happened to them after that encounter.

Search file for Gerardo Teodoro Vázquez Barrera, alias ‘El Gerry’, issued by the CDMX Attorney General’s Office. (Image: FGJCDMX)

The only apparent clue that exists so far about what happened to the marines and Vázquez Barrera after that meeting was published in recent weeks by the same journalist.

An apparent confidential DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) document established that both The Gerry as the Semar agents would have disappeared while transporting money from the Northeast Cartel destined to finance Morena’s political campaign for the elections of the State of Mexico in 2023.

Another photograph that Héctor de Mauleón shared this Wednesday had previously been released by Magenta Code. In her, The Gerry appears together with Senator José Narro Céspedes and the Acapulco Notary Public Jorge Ochoa. The image was accompanied by the headline “More ‘casual’ encounters.”

⭕️The photo that denies @NarroJose 🔹The senator of #Morena He has denied in different instances his relationship with Gerardo Vázquez Barrera. This image shows that Narro knows him beyond what he called a “chance meeting” in March at a restaurant in the city. #CDMX. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/w6EFCIgBJp — Magenta Code (@Codigo_Magenta) September 26, 2022

This would reflect that the 4T legislator would have known and been related to Gerardo Vázquez Barrera prior to the lunch last March, which would add arguments to the suspicions that the photographs taken in Coyoacán were the result of a simple coincidence.

It should be remembered that the first images released of this alleged link between the morenistas and The Gerry They were published by Narro himself on his social networks.

In this regard, Américo Villarreal indicated that the photograph in which they appear was merely occasionalbecause supposedly “they arrived and asked for a photo after greeting Senator Narro”, with whom he had scheduled a meal for that day.

With this statement, the next governor of Tamaulipas accused that there is a campaign to discredit his victory in the elections last June.

