The new plan of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona to launch the European Super League: the main change in the project

A news shook European football in April last year. An agglomeration of the most powerful clubs in the Old continent They got together to launch an elitist competition called the European Super League, which promised succulent profits and would displace the Champions League.

Despite the bombastic announcement, the tournament never materialized due to strong criticism within the fans of this sport; which caused the rapid exit of the popularly known as the Big Six of England (Arsenal FC, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham). Hours later Inter, Milan and Atlético Madrid also dropped out.

However, there were three institutions that stood firm and that have in their hands a new plan to gain followers and completely change the system of competitions at the club level. as reported Telegraph and As, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus they continue to work from the shadows and this week they could make a crucial announcement. “Presidents have been working on a more open format that does not confront public opinion as much”, maintained the Spanish media about the ideas that Florentino Pérez, Joan Laporta and Andrea Agnelli are considering.

The Madrid newspaper affirms that this Thursday the Italian director will provide details of the “new Super League”. One of the main changes is that it will be a “non-exclusive tournament, open, without permanent members.” This point is a nod to UK teams joining again.

“The Super League has been working with an English marketing and public relations company to redefine the strategy. The main change has been to reach out to more clubs, not just a few, which he considers essential to try to end UEFA’s ‘monopoly’ in European club competitions.

In parallel, the legal “battle” continues in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which must decide if there is “abuse of UEFA’s dominant position” in the Superliga case, which could provide guarantees in the future to this new tournament. On the other hand, it must be remembered that a court order prevented UEFA from continuing with the sanctioning file against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus that had begun due to their not resigning from the Super League.

The three founders disputed the current Champions League. The meringue and Old lady are in the round of 16 (the Spaniards face PSG and the Italians face Villarreal), while the Culé has just left Napoli on the road for the 16th of the Europa League and in the next phase they will clash against Galatasaray of Turkey.

