The new poster of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse shows a lot of Spideys present in the movie

Sony is revving up the marketing bandwagon for Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, this time sharing a new poster with a bunch of different Spideys.

Although it is headed by the protagonist Miles Morales, it’s easy to lose count of the rest of Spider-Mansince dozens of them appear in the background of the poster shared in Twitter (below).

Although some familiar faces (or masks) are also included, we can see a lot of characters that didn’t appear in Spider-Man: A New Universe, the original movie.

Among them are Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, Spider-Punk, Armored Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099 and many, many more.

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse shows off even more Spider-Man, as Miles gets his first full look at a multiverse that seems to even house characters from the Spider-Man video games and Cinematic Universe movies. Marvel.

Otherwise, we’ve already seen some amazing stills from the new film, and Sony has revealed that each of the universes traveled to in Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse will feature a unique art style.

