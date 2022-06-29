The new PS Plus continues to give problems with games, but this time in its PC application

Several PS1, PS2 and PS4 titles are listed as PS3 installments and do not allow user access.

PlayStation has been preparing the reformulation of its PS Plus for several months, which has left us with a subscription that, divided between the models Essential, Extra y Premium, allows us to access a wide catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, as well as deliveries from previous generations. The service, which has already been launched all over the world, has allowed us to know the real number of titles that premiere the proposal, but we have also been able to see some failures in its initial operation.

PS1, PS2 and PS4 titles listed as PS3 games cannot be startedIn this case, we are talking about the PC application. Because, as Reddit user Iamafatcupcake shares (via Eurogamer), there are a number of PS1, PS2, and PS4 titles that won’t launch. The reason? Presumably this is due to the label on these adventures, which are listed as Ps3 games and, therefore, they do not end up fitting into the system.

The Reddit user points out that installments such as Marvel’s Spider-Man or multiple Jak and Daxter titles fail when running them. On the other hand, the PC app also lacks a good handful of titleslo que incluye Fallout: New Vegas, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Secret of Monkey Island y más.

PlayStation has not shared any statement regarding this problem, but the Reddit user has already sent a ticket detailing the app’s errors. At the moment, we know that the Japanese company is working to give us the best possible quality in retro games, although if you are already signed up for the new PS Plus, know that the list of titles for July’s Essential has been leaked.

