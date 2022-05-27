The new PS Plus launches successfully and the head of PlayStation is more optimistic than ever

Jim Ryan believes that the benefits of the Essential, Extra and Premium plans will increase the number of subscribers to 50 million.

We have been waiting for it for weeks, but we can finally say that PS Plus has started its launch. At the moment, only users of Asia (not counting Japan) can enjoy the features of the tiers Essential, Extra y Premiumand, although this landing has had some turbulence along the way, PlayStation considers that the service has experienced a good debut.

It’s very early, but the initial market reaction has been extremely positiveJim RyanThat’s how he explained it Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, in a briefing related to the company’s latest financial report. According to VGC, the executive has expressed that “we are very proud of the work we have done with this service and it is only two days old, so it is very early, but the initial reaction of the market has been extremely positive“.

“I think that if we execute the implementation of this service well, beyond Asia to Japan and then to the US and then to Europe, the possibility for us to see our subscriber base grow significantly It’s very real, particularly when PS5 console sales start to accelerate extremely fast.” The CEO is apparently hoping that the service will not only recover the number of subscribers it has recently lost, but also grow to the 50 million users at the end of this fiscal year (currently this figure is around 47.4 million subscribed players).

We don’t know if the PlayStation service will reach this milestone, but we do know that the community is keeping an eye on it. all the news relating to this new PS Plus. After all, the service has already published the list of the first games to release the proposal and, in recent days, we have been learning about new additions such as a PS1 title, two PSP titles and the possibility that Dino Crisis will be incorporate in the future.

Más sobre: PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation, Sony y Jim Ryan.