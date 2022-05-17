The new PS Plus presents its first games: complete list of news, PlayStation consoles and details

Sony’s new service starts in June with dozens of classic and current games.
When PlayStation announced the restructuring of its PS Plus, which expands its benefits through the Essential, Extra, and Premium models, many users were waiting to find out about the games that will be integrated into this new service. There is little more than a month left for Sony’s proposal to reach Europe, and that is why they already want to raise the expectations of the players with the complete list of the titles that reach the subscription service.
The new PS Plus arrives in Europe on June 22Next, you have all the PS5, PS4, PS3, PS1 and PSP games that will be released in this renewed PS Plus. It should be noted that, for the moment, the company has not revealed the titles belonging to the PS2 generation.
PS4 and PS5 game catalog
This list of games will be available only to subscribers of the plans PS Plus Extra y Premium / Deluxe. Sony confirms that the list will be updated over the months, so it is important to note that it is not a closed list.
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
Catalog of PS1 and PSP games
The members of PS Plus Premium / Deluxe will be able to enjoy a selection of classic games from the first PlayStation and the PSP handheld, some of them with graphical and performance improvements, as well as changes to the user interface of these titles themselves. Among the novelties of the emulated games, some highly appreciated options stand out, such as the possibility of rewinding the action, or saving the game at any time.
Some classic games will have graphic and performance improvementsWhat if you bought some of these games back in the day? You’ll be glad to know that you’ll be able to enjoy these technical improvements once they’re available with the new PlayStation Plus. Sony reports that it will be enough to go to the PS Store to download free the new versions of these classics as has already been seen in other re-releases of games from past generations.
Also, some remasters of classic games from other generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe plan. Below is a preliminary list of games that will be available.
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation Original
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation Original
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation Original
- Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation Original
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation Original
Classic Games Catalog – Remasters
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | YOU, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- How II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | YOU, PS4
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Catalog of games for PS3 (streaming)
As anticipated in the past, the PlayStation 3 games available in the new PS Plus catalog will be played via streaming, and will be available both on PS4, as on PC and PlayStation 5. These are the original versions and not remastering, the Japanese clarify.
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
