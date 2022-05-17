The new PS Plus presents its first games: complete list of news, PlayStation consoles and details

Sony’s new service starts in June with dozens of classic and current games.

When PlayStation announced the restructuring of its PS Plus, which expands its benefits through the Essential, Extra, and Premium models, many users were waiting to find out about the games that will be integrated into this new service. There is little more than a month left for Sony’s proposal to reach Europe, and that is why they already want to raise the expectations of the players with the complete list of the titles that reach the subscription service.

The new PS Plus arrives in Europe on June 22Next, you have all the PS5, PS4, PS3, PS1 and PSP games that will be released in this renewed PS Plus. It should be noted that, for the moment, the company has not revealed the titles belonging to the PS2 generation.

PS4 and PS5 game catalog

This list of games will be available only to subscribers of the plans PS Plus Extra y Premium / Deluxe. Sony confirms that the list will be updated over the months, so it is important to note that it is not a closed list.

De PlayStation Studios Alienation | Housemarque, PS4



Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4



Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4



Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4



Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4



Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5



Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5



Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5



Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4



Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5



God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4



Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4



Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4



Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4



Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4



Knack | Japan Studio, PS4



LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4



LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5



Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4



MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4



Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Resogun | Housemarque, PS4



Returnal | Housemarque, PS5



Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4



Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4



The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4



The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4



The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4



Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4



Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4



Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4



Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4



WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

From third-party partners Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5



Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4



Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4



Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5



Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4



Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4



Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5



Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5



Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4



NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5



Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4



Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4



Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4



Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4



The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5



The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Catalog of PS1 and PSP games

The members of PS Plus Premium / Deluxe will be able to enjoy a selection of classic games from the first PlayStation and the PSP handheld, some of them with graphical and performance improvements, as well as changes to the user interface of these titles themselves. Among the novelties of the emulated games, some highly appreciated options stand out, such as the possibility of rewinding the action, or saving the game at any time.

Some classic games will have graphic and performance improvementsWhat if you bought some of these games back in the day? You’ll be glad to know that you’ll be able to enjoy these technical improvements once they’re available with the new PlayStation Plus. Sony reports that it will be enough to go to the PS Store to download free the new versions of these classics as has already been seen in other re-releases of games from past generations.

Also, some remasters of classic games from other generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe plan. Below is a preliminary list of games that will be available.

De PlayStation Studios Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation Original



Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation Original



Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

From third-party partners Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation Original



Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation Original



Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation Original



Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation Original

Classic Games Catalog – Remasters





De PlayStation Studios Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4



Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4



Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4



Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4



FantaVision | YOU, PS4



Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4



How II | Naughty Dog, PS4



Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4



Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4



Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4



Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4



Siren Japan Studio, PS4



Wild Arms 3 | YOU, PS4

From third-party partners Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4



Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4



Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4



Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4



Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Catalog of games for PS3 (streaming)

As anticipated in the past, the PlayStation 3 games available in the new PS Plus catalog will be played via streaming, and will be available both on PS4, as on PC and PlayStation 5. These are the original versions and not remastering, the Japanese clarify.

De PlayStation Studios Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3



Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3



echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3



Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3



Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3



Ico | Japan Studio, PS3



Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3



Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3



Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3



LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3



MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3



MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3



Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3



rain | Japan Studio, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3



Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3



Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3



Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3



When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

From third-party partners Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3



Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3



Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3



Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3



F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3



Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3



Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3



Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

