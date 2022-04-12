The new PS Plus will not attract new users or dethrone Game Pass, or so analysts say

The PlayStation service will be renewed with three subscription options starting in June.

The month of March ended with the announcement of the new PS Plus, a change in the subscription model of PlayStation which will bring new options to the service. Since then the public has debated whether this new conception can compete with Xbox Game Pass, but what do the analysts say?

At Wccftech they have consulted Karol Severinwell-known senior expert and Producer Manager at MIDiA Research, to offer them a more aseptic view of this strategy and, although he acknowledges that the move is made to get closer to the Microsoft service, he assures that will not compete with Game Pass for practical purposes, at least in terms of stealing the lead in the race.

The analyst alludes to the absence of the launch of exclusives during the first day they arrive in stores, which will allow Xbox to continue to have the leadership. Still, he comments that Sony’s strategy makes sense as the company relies more on revenue from games than its competitors, so the goal is to balance profits through subscriptions and video game sales.

Subscriptions likely to dominate the industryKarol Severin, de MIDia Research“I think the move is planned to reach the existing user base on PlayStation rather than to get new users,” says Severin. “I don’t see the new PS Plus attracting users from other ecosystems“, sentence. He has also been asked about the future of the industry, explaining that “subscriptions are likely to dominate video games over time”, although it will not happen immediately or in all territories equally. For example, subscriptions do not they work especially well in key markets like China.

Despite these analyses, Sony continues to insist on the strength of the new PS Plus that will be available from the month of June. The service will have more than 200 partners and some important games in its catalog that will help boost the target audience of the studios that PlayStation owns, as can happen in the case of Housemarque with Returnal.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: PS Plus, PlayStation, Sony, Xbox Game Pass, Subscription and Analysts.