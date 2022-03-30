The new PS Plus will not have exclusive launch games, and PlayStation explains why

Just a few minutes ago, PlayStation confirmed the existence of Spartacus, its new subscription with three models to choose from.

Since the first information shared by Bloomberg, the community has been waiting for the possible announcement of Spartacus. Luckily, PlayStation confirmed this new subscription through a proposal that is divided into three models to choose from: PS Plus Essential, Extra y Premium. However, there is a doubt that has assailed practically all the players who expected something very similar to Xbox Game Pass.

Will the games make it into their launch day? Although Xbox has endeared itself to its users with this idea, it seems that PlayStation will not follow this trend with your new PS Plus. And, before a thousand comments are formed on the networks (which is already happening), Jim Ryan has spoken with Gamesindustry to comment on the reasons behind such a decision.

It is not a path we have taken in the past. And it’s still not an option that we’re going to chooseJim Ryan“We think we’re in a good, virtuous cycle with the studios,” explains the PlayStation CEO, “where investment translates into successwhich allows you to make even more investments, which in turn leads to more success. We like that cycle and we believe that our players like it too.” After all, they have done several studies to completely rule out this proposal.

“As far as putting our own games on this service, or any of our services, on launch day… As you know, it’s not a path we’ve taken in the past. And still not an option we’re going to choose with this new service,” reiterates Jim Ryan. “We think if we were going to do that with the games we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle would be broken. The level of investment that we need for our studios would not be possible, and we believe that effect on the quality of the games we make would not be something that players would want.”

Our PlayStation Plus has grown from zero subscribers in 2010 to 48 millionJim RyanConsidering that 75% of PS Now users are also subscribed to PS Plus, it seemed logical to PlayStation the union between the two services. Of course, without forgetting that the players have different interests and, therefore, they would accept different subscription models that fit their needs. “It’s about rounding out the offering that we have,” Ryan explains, “With platforms, there’s rarely one thing that makes a platform really attractive. It’s a combination of many things. And having a service proposition out there definitely helps.”

A thought that has been fruitful for current subscriptions, both in the video game world and in other entertainment products: “The subscription has certainly grown in importance over the last few years,” recalls the CEO, “The number of subscribers of our PlayStation Plus has grown from zero in 2010 to 48 million now. And we believe, for our services, that we will continue to see growth in the number of subscribers.

I think that trend around games as a service is going to continue.Jim RyanWhich brings us, beyond the success of this business model, to choice and the latest trends seen in players: “Some of the live services that have proven to be successful today, and I’m not just referring to the consoles, they are effectively subscription services. And they are tailored to the needs of the player who likes any game he’s invested in for hours and months.”

“That game-as-a-service phenomenon… has in large part fueled the tremendous growth that we’ve seen over the last 10 years in the gaming industry. I think that trend around games-as-a-service will continueand if you want a model in your entertainment category that supports ongoing engagement over a period of time, games as a service will be a better fit than a subscription service,” concludes Jim Ryan. This can be quickly related with the latest purchases PlayStation, with Haven Studios and Bungie, creators of Destiny, as its most recent acquisitions.

Despite this, from PlayStation they believe that the key is in the decision power from customers: “But it’s all about choice. Obviously, there are millions of people who are happy to sign up for PlayStation Plus,” says Ryan. “We give them that choice across platforms, and we think we’re giving them a significantly improved choice with the changes we’ve made. Similarly, if people want to play Fortnite, Call of Duty or FIFA, and want to stay committed to that way, it’s ok. No one is forced to do anything“.

Of course, and although Spartacus It was an open secret, the community has not been slow to express all kinds of reactions using social networks. For now, we will have to wait until the month of June if we want to know the experience of the new PS Plus, but there is no doubt that players are already impatiently waiting for this moment.

