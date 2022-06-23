The new pump on the market? Cristiano Ronaldo was tempted by a powerful European cast and could debut in a new league

Cristiano Ronaldo, with one foot out of Manchester United, was tempted by Bayern Münich (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo is still one of the stars of the European pass market. It is known that he will not continue at Manchester United, so the 37-year-old Portuguese listens to offers. And one of the last that he would have received is from a powerful European cast and from a league in which he never played.

According to Diario As, Ronaldo’s decision to leave the Red Devils has already been made, this influenced by the non-participation in the next Champions League of the English team. And from Bayern Münich they took note of it.

The idea of ​​​​the German team is to hire him to replace the absence of Robert Lewandowski, if he finally goes to Barcelona in Spain as is speculated.

A few hours ago, Bayern Münich was the protagonist of one of the top signings on the market: Sadio Mané left Liverpool and became a reinforcement in exchange for 34 million dollars plus bonuses. But the Germans want to go for more and the idea is to add a new star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robert Lewandowski is determined to leave Bayern Münich and Barcelona is the main candidate (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

If confirmed, it will be a great masterpiece by the Germans to overshadow the global impact that losing their top star and Ballon d’Or, Lewandowski, would cause them. It would be the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo, the emblem of the Portuguese national team, participates in the Bundesliga, after passing through La Liga in Spain, the Premier League, Serie A in Italy and the Portuguese League. And he would go on to form one of the best strikers in the world with Müller, Sané, Coman and Gnabry.

Of course it is not the only club that showed interest. In recent days, the Spanish newspaper Sport spread the rumor of two signings that would cause a real shake-up in world football. Join Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian, with some friction with the president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, would be put up for sale and the Turin cast would make the attempt. In turn, the newspaper reported that the Portuguese’s agent, Jorge Mendes, would have made a proposal to the “bianconera” institution for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club.

There are many rumors and they will continue until the pass book is closed. For now, the fans are excited about the stars that could join their teams. Like everything, time will end up giving the reason or not.

KEEP READING:

“He is bankrupt and spent the money on girls”: the unexpected statement about Floyd Mayweather’s fortune

30 phrases by Gonzalo Higuaín: the missed goal he regrets the most, what team he was a fan of and the “club of friends” in the National Team

Shocking story about the rescue of the swimmer who fainted in full competition: “She was 2 minutes without breathing”

Why the rescuers of the World Swimming Championships did not help Anita Álvarez when she fell unconscious

Ultimatum for Salvio: if he does not accept the offer to renew, Boca will look for another striker